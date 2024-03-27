Sunrisers Hyderabad post a mammoth 277 for 3, the highest total in the history of IPL, against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-03-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 21:24 IST
