Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski says Poland wants to return to group of countries setting the European Union's direction, reports AP.
PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 25-04-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 13:08 IST
Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski says Poland wants to return to group of countries setting the European Union's direction, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Radek Sikorski
- Poland
Advertisement