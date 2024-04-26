Education ministry, CBSE to hold consultations with school principals next month on plan for conducting board exams twice a year: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Education ministry, CBSE to hold consultations with school principals next month on plan for conducting board exams twice a year: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBSE
Advertisement