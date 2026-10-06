"How long will this drama continue?": Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi after Opposition march to EC

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit out at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress after the INDIA bloc's march to the Election Commission Headquarters, saying that repeatedly attacking constitutional institutions would neither benefit democracy nor help the grand old party regain public support. Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should stop what he described as a "daily drama" of targeting the Election Commission and the Supreme Court and instead focus on serving people to win their mandate.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said, "This daily drama by the Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi, and their associates - constantly attacking the Election Commission and the Supreme Court - needs to stop now. This drama has been going on continuously since 2014. How long will this drama continue? In a democracy, if you serve the people, you get the public's mandate. When you fail to win the mandate, you abuse the Election Commission. When the Supreme Court asks for an apology, you attack the Supreme Court and claim you have no faith in the judiciary. You call the Election Commission corrupt and call the government corrupt." "This will neither benefit democracy nor lead to the revival of the Congress Party. I particularly want to tell Rahul Gandhi: Learn from Modi Ji. Learn from BJP workers, who selflessly and continuously work not for themselves, but for society and the country. You should do the same and stop this drama. If you continue to serve the people, they will trust you. Creating drama won't accomplish anything," he added.

Rijiju's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi led a march of Opposition MPs towards the Election Commission office in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Gandhi alleged that nearly 300 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs were stopped from meeting the Election Commission and questioned why elected representatives were not being allowed to meet the poll panel.

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said that the Opposition was at the Election Commission's doorstep to "save democracy" and alleged that the BJP-led government and constitutional authorities had undermined democratic institutions. Rijiju, however, hit back at the Congress over its record in government and accused the party of questioning democratic institutions despite having ruled the country for decades.

"The Congress Party was given the opportunity to rule this country for 55 years, including two years during the Emergency when they ruled by imposing an Emergency and even altered the Preamble of the Constitution. That is the character of the Congress Party, and today they talk about democracy," Rijiju said. He also urged the Congress not to promote what he described as "anti-India" narratives allegedly pushed by foreign entities.

"My second request to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party is to stop promoting the narrative of anti-India forces. Foreign entities that continuously push anti-India narratives to weaken the country, defame Indian constitutional institutions, and mislead the public—at the very least, Congress should not champion their narratives. You have ruled this country for 55 years. Therefore, I request again: the time has come to stop this daily, dramatic routine," he said. Rijiju further said that politics in the country had changed and that merely belonging to a particular political family would no longer guarantee political success.

"We are fed up, and the public does not want to see it anymore. The country has moved forward towards a Viksit Bharat. The nation has changed. Simply being born into a specific family will not make you Prime Minister anymore. The youth of this country have changed with a new mindset, moving together under Modi Ji’s leadership to build a developed India by 2047," Rijiju said. He questioned the need for the Congress to repeatedly target constitutional institutions.

"So why carry out this drama of attacking the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, and constitutional institutions? This drama will no longer work. If Congress wants to win whatever mandate is left for them, they should serve the people. Narratives on social media will not work," the Union Minister said. Rijiju also referred to his own experience of working in the Opposition and said that political parties needed to establish a grassroots connect with people rather than rely on social media campaigns.

"I myself spent 25 years in the Opposition, travelling from village to village on foot to serve the people. Today, villages across the country are connected and united to fulfil the dream of a Developed India," he said. Meanwhile, the Opposition march towards the Election Commission witnessed heightened tensions in the national capital. Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders were stopped from entering the Election Commission office complex and later staged a sit-in at the nearby Akashvani complex.

Congress cadres also attempted to breach the poll body's gates, leading to scuffles with security personnel. Police detained some Congress workers after they allegedly entered Akashvani Bhavan, where prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were in force. Gandhi had earlier said that the Opposition would "spare no one" allegedly involved in undermining democratic institutions and accused the Election Commission of assisting what he called "vote chori".

Rijiju concluded by urging the Congress to focus on winning the confidence of voters through public service rather than continuing its confrontation with constitutional institutions. "Therefore, stop challenging our government under Modi Ji’s leadership. The people of India stand firmly with Modi Ji and the NDA government," he said. (ANI)