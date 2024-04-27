PM Modi highlights Goa's "Vibrant Tapestry of Cultures" in Election Rally Speech
PTI | Vasco | Updated: 27-04-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 20:34 IST
PM Modi lauds "harmonious coexistence of diverse communities" in Goa, while addressing election rally in Vasco.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
