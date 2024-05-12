Political Clash Erupts Over MP CM Yadav's Controversial Remarks

Madhya Pradesh Congress has taken a swipe at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav after he apparently forgot the assembly seat of his party MLA from the state during an event.

The BJP, however, hit back saying the Congress is upset because of the welfare works done by Yadav's government.

A video of CM Yadav, during a programme on Friday at Janapav (the birthplace of Lord Parshuram) under the Mhow assembly seat in Indore district from where Usha Thakur is the BJP MLA, surfaced on social media on Sunday.

Yadav, while addressing the gathering, is heard in the video congratulating his cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on his birthday.

''I congratulate Kailash ji Bhaisaheb. He worked here together with Usha ji. Now even though Usha ji is no longer the MLA here, earlier Usha ji was the MLA here.'' A voice from the public is then heard saying she is ''still the MLA from here (Mhow)''. Amid laughter, the CM then said, ''Bharat Mata ki Jai. I thought you were shifted to Indore number-3, sorry Didi.'' The video also shows Indore-3 seat MLA Golu Shukla sitting at the dais where the CM was delivering the speech.

The MP Congress shared the video on its X handle and claimed, ''Meet the bhulakkad (forgetful) CM of Madhya Pradesh. Calling his own sitting legislator a former MLA. The MLA from another area also had to stand up and get his seat confirmed.'' ''Mohan Yadav ji, what kind of intoxication of power is this? When you don't even recognise the MLA, then with what hope will the unfortunate public vote for you?'' it added. A CM chosen by ''parchi'' (paper slip) will ''forget everyone in arrogance,'' the Congress claimed.

Usha Thakur was the MLA from Indore-3 from 2013-2018. In the 2018 and 2023 state polls, she successfully contested on BJP's ticket from Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow assembly seat.

Asked about the opposition party's barb, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI, ''The Congress, whose supreme leader Rahul Gandhi (former Congress chief) made the whole world laugh with his wit and amnesia, doesn't have the right to make such comments.'' The Congress is upset because of the welfare works being done by the state government headed by Mohan Yadav, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)