Mumbai: Indian Coast Guard seizes fishing vessel with 30,000 litres of illicit diesel, Rs 1.75 Lakh cash recovered

Acting on intelligence provided by Customs authorities, the Indian Coast Guard executed an operation resulting in the interception of the fishing vessel "Aai Tuljai" and its crew, 27 nautical miles southwest of Mumbai, on May 12. ICG said that the vessel was apprehended for its involvement in a nefarious scheme of illegal diesel smuggling.

Indian Coast Guard recovered 30,000 litres of illicit diesel, with an estimated value of Rs 30 lakhs which was concealed within its fish holds. A sum of Rs 1.75 lakh in unaccounted cash was also seized. In a post on X, Indian Coast Guard said, "Indian Coast Guard Ship intercepted and apprehended a fishing boat Aai Tuljai (IND-MH-7-MM-296) with 4 crew engaged in illegal diesel smuggling 30 Nm off Mumbai, Maharashtra Coast, on May 12 24. Approximately 30,000 litres of unauthorised Diesel alongwith Rs 1.75 lakh cash and other accessories were seized onboard. ICG action demonstrated it's resolve towards curbing illegal activities at sea. The boat and crew were brought to #Mumbai for further investigation."

The vessel, manned by a crew of four individuals, hails from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Rewas, Maharashtra. The apprehended vessel was escorted under the vigilant watch of an ICG Interceptor Boat to the Mumbai harbour, where it was handed over to the authorities of the Department of Customs for further interrogation and legal proceedings.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

