"BJP works to bring people together," says Chopal MLA Subhash Manglate after quitting Congress

Subhash Chand Manglate, MLA from Chopal, Himachal Pradesh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today after leaving Congress and said that the saffron party works to bring people together while Congress party is shrinking day by day. Speaking wth ANI, Subhash Chand Manglate said, "First, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda... who gave me the opportunity to work with the largest party of India."

On being asked about the reason for leaving Congress, Mangalate said that the hardworking people in the party are feeling suffocated. He said, "With time, I have been observing that the BJP is working to bring people together. On the other hand, the Congress party is shrinking day by day." "I have been observing that the people in the Congress party, who worked hard are feeling suffocated. The BJP is taking with them such hardworking people, while Congress is leaving them. And I think that this is an issue of concern for Congress. I have also left Congress and joined BJP and I will give my best," Mangalate added.

Manglate said that he will always be ready to achieve the culmination of his hard work for the development of the country and strengthening of the party under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of National President Jagat Prakash Nadda. Manglate, a prominent leader of Shimla, became an independent MLA for the first time in 2003 at the age of 28. Manglate has been associated with social and religious work since the beginning. He has built three religious ashrams in Himachal Pradesh and one religious ashram outside the state, where devotees keep coming and going.

During his stay in Congress, Manglate has worked several times in the team of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. He had been the Chairman of the Marketing Board in the previous Congress government as well. He has also held the post of Chairman of the All India Agriculture Marketing Board. Notably, Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP won all four seats in 2019. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. (ANI)

