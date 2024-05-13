Left Menu

More Women Prioritize Mental Health with Counselling: Self-Development and Relationship Conflicts Emerge as Key Issues

Women constitute 30% of the workforce but accounted for 55% of counseling sessions, focusing on self-development, relationship conflicts, and stress. The IT sector had the highest counseling utilization rate (35%). Women primarily sought relationship counseling (60.11%), while men sought financial counseling (68.55%). Women discussed self-development concerns, such as regulating emotions, coping with stress, and navigating life transitions. Relationship concerns included finding a partner, handling communication, and healing from breakups. The report suggests a high prevalence of anxiety and depression among counseling seekers, emphasizing the need for effective workplace mental well-being policies.

13-05-2024
Even as women constitute only 30 per cent of the formal workforce, they accounted for 55 per cent counselling sessions with self-development, conflict in a relationship and high stress being top concerns, a report said on Monday.

The further breakdown of the data revealed that self-development has been the highest discussed concern in counselling sessions among women followed by conflict in a relationship and high stress, Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) service provider 1to1help's report ''State of Emotional Wellbeing Report 2023'' has revealed.

Around 60.11 per cent of relationship counselling was sought by women, while 68.55 per cent of financial counselling was sought by men, the report added.

Among women, self-development has been the highest discussed concern in counselling sessions, including regulating their emotions, coping with stress, handling grief and loss as well as navigating life transitions such as starting a career, moving away from home, getting married, among others.

Women have also been discussing relationship concerns like finding a partner, handling communication or conflict in a relationship, healing from break-ups and mental health challenges including concerns such as dealing with high stress levels or burnout.

The ''State of Emotional Wellbeing Report 2023'' report is based on data collected in 2023 during 1 million counselling sessions conducted by 1to1help.

It further revealed that the IT sector led with the highest counselling utilisation rate at 35 per cent, followed closely by Consulting at 12 per cent, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) at 11 per cent.

A pre-screening process revealed that a staggering 85 per cent of counselling seekers exhibited symptoms of moderate or severe anxiety and depression.

''By sharing this data, we aim to not only deepen our understanding of workplace challenges but also to guide employers in crafting more effective mental well-being policies,'' 1to1help CEO Mahua Bisht said.

