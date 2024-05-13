IIT Gandhinagar signs MoU with Adani Defence & Aerospace to advance AI in defence sector

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday with Adani Defence and Aerospace, a subsidiary of Adani Group to collaborate in areas of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Large Language Models (LLMs) for defence applications. The MoU was signed by Prof Amit Prashant, Dean, Research and Development, IITGN and Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace at the IITGN campus.

The MoU aims to foster collaboration in research, education, and innovation in the areas of AI and ML for defence applications. The collaboration will encompass joint research projects, prototype developments, student projects, and joint workshops. "Our collaboration with IITGN marks a pivotal moment in the defence sector's technological evolution. By combining our industry acumen with IITGN's academic prowess, we aim to develop sophisticated, innovative solutions for defence. Our joint efforts underscore our dedication to national security and affirm our commitment to India's self-reliance in defence technology" said Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace

The MoU will also help to drive defence technology advancements through collaborative research and development. "Our alliance with Adani Defence and Aerospace, a trailblazer in the defence industry, is a testament to our shared vision of harnessing potential technologies for defence. This collaboration offers our faculty and students the opportunity to tackle significant challenges within the defence realm and broadens their industry horizons. We anticipate that this joint venture will yield substantial contributions to the nation's defence capabilities" said Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN

This partnership between Adani Defence & Aerospace and IITGN is a strategic step forward in reinforcing India's defence sector through technological innovation and academic-industry collaboration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)