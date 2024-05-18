India Triumphs at Elorda Cup: Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi Lead with Gold Medals
Indian boxing team clinched a record 12 medals at the Elorda Cup, including golds by Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi. They outshone their previous record of five medals. The tournament saw India bag two silver and eight bronze medals, marking a historic performance in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi clinched a gold each as the Indian team concluded their Elorda Cup campaign with a best-ever tally of a whopping 12 medals here on Saturday.
Besides Nikhat and Minakshi's gold medals, Indian boxers won two silver and eight bronze to better their last edition's record of five medals.
Nikhat (52kg) continued her dominance in the prestigious tournament as she outclassed Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan with an unanimous 5-0 scoreline to add yet another gold medal to her impressive resume.
Minakshi started the day for India with a bang when she defeated Uzbekistan's Rahmonova Saidahon 4-1 in the women's 48kg final to give India their first gold medal of the competition.
Meanwhile, Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg) suffered losses in the final to end their campaigns with silver medals. Anamika fought valiantly but conceded a 1-4 loss against reigning world and Asian champion China's Wu Yu while Manisha faced a 0-5 defeat to Kazakhstan's Viktoriya Grafeeva.
Indian medallists: Gold: Minakshi (48kg) and Nikhat Zareen (52kg) Silver: Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg) Bronze (men): Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Vishal (86kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+kg); (women) Sonu (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg), Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+kg).
