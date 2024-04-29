PM Modi: I've Emulated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Ideals for Decade
For last 10 years, I have been trying to live up to ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: PM Modi at rally in Karad, Maharashtra.
