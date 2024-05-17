At least five Russian drones strike Kharkiv, regional governor says
There was no immediate word on casualties. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks in recent weeks. Russian troops launched an incursion into the northern parts of Kharkiv region last week.
Reuters | Kharkiv | Updated: 17-05-2024 02:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 02:39 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
At least five Russian drones struck the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late on Thursday and the city remained at risk, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the city's Osnovyanskyi district had been hit, triggering a fire. There was no immediate word on casualties.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks in recent weeks. Russian troops launched an incursion into the northern parts of Kharkiv region last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Synehubov
- Ukrainian
- Oleh
- Ihor Terekhov
- Osnovyanskyi
- Ukraine
- Telegram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian drones target energy infrastructure in Russia's Smolensk region, governor says
Amidst Russian Advance, Ukrainian Soldiers Allege Deficient Defensive Measures in Rear Lines
Ukrainian Church Rises from War's Ashes: A Beacon of Faith and Cultural Heritage
Ukrainian killed before he could attack fuel terminal - Russian FSB, cited by Interfax
Russia says it has driven Ukrainian army from 211 square miles of territory this year