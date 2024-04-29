Rahul Gandhi Laments Assault on Democracy, Constitution, and Social Justice in Lok Sabha Election Campaign Speech
PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 29-04-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In this Lok Sabha poll, people have realised democracy, Constitution, reservations, PSUs are under attack: Rahul Gandhi at Bilaspur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha poll
- democracy
- Constitution
- reservations
- PSUs
- Rahul Gandhi
- Bilaspur rally
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"People will not allow BJP to change Constitution": NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Ambedkar's birth anniversary
BJP will never end reservations and will not allow Congress to do so: Amit Shah in Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh.
Modi destroying democracy, no difference between him and Putin, says Sharad Pawar
Cong spreading lies, BJP will never allow reservations to end: Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh
AAP observes 'Save Constitution' day in Punjab's Jalandhar