Yoshihiro Togashi Resumes Hunter x Hunter with New Chapters Ahead

After a long wait of three years, Yoshihiro Togashi, the creative force behind the Hunter x Hunter manga, is back at the drawing board, ready to release new chapters. This development has sparked joy across the Hunter x Hunter fanbase, notoriously familiar with the series' frequent breaks, which even led to the playful nickname "Hiatus x Hiatus."

Hunter x Hunter, a beloved fixture in the anime world, has been on hold, causing some disappointment among its avid followers. However, the latest announcement on May 7, 2024, by Togashi himself has switched the fan mood from frustration to excitement. Togashi's post on social media platform X featured manga panels marked with "No. 405, inking completed," hinting that at least five new chapters, up to chapter 405, are on the way.

The last chapter, Chapter 400, ended with high tension in the 'Succession War Arc,' leaving fans eager for what comes next. The storyline saw the Phantom Troupe navigating dangerous waters aboard the Black Whale 1 ship, intensifying their search for Hisoka but stumbling into a cleverly set trap. With internal conflicts escalating among the Kakin siblings and Melody's urgent call to Kurapika, fans were left anticipating the next moves in this intricate chess game of survival and betrayal.

The response to Togashi's return has been overwhelmingly positive, with notable peers like Yusuke Murata, famed for his work on One Punch Man, congratulating him on this significant progress. This interaction underscores the respect and camaraderie within the manga artist community.

Speculation about the upcoming chapters is rife, with fans theorizing that upcoming narratives may focus on Kurapika’s strategies, the possible demise of Fugestu, and the anticipated showdown with Hisoka. Each theory reflects the depth and complexity of Togashi's storytelling, which has been a hallmark of the series.

Togashi’s health has been a longstanding concern, often cited as a reason for the series' irregular publication schedule. His return not only signifies potential improvements in his well-being but also renews hopes for the regular continuation of Hunter x Hunter. This comeback is a testament to Togashi's dedication to his craft and his fans.

Stay tuned for the further updates on Hunter x Hunter’s new chapters and other Japanese mangas.

