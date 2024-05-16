Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard Conducts Swift Medical Evacuation in Kochi Coastline

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-05-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 16:14 IST
The Indian Coast Guard has successfully coordinated the medical evacuation of a critically ill crewman of British nationality from a foreign vessel off the Kochi coast on Thursday, a Defence release said here.

It said on Wednesday, at about 9 pm, the United Kingdom MRCC raised a message to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai regarding the medical emergency of the crew member, namely Kenneth Hiller (62 years old), with a probable diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis onboard the vessel Anvil Point, which was proceeding from Dubai to Muara.

Considering the gravity of the situation, MRCC (Mumbai) directed the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre in Kochi to coordinate the operation and also advised the vessel to proceed with the best available speed to Kochi for medical evacuation.

MRSC (Kochi) arranged for telemedicine to assess the criticality of the patient's condition and advised providing first aid.

Thereafter, District Headquarters No. 4 (Kerala & Mahe) launched Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship C-410 with a medical team. ICG Ship Arnvesh was also diverted towards the vessel to provide medical assistance and evacuate the patient to the shore, the release said.

ICG ship C-410 rendezvoused with the foreign vessel Anvil Point off Kochi, and the patient was transferred onboard C-410 for passage to Kochi harbour. Initial medical assistance was provided to the patient onboard the ship and was brought to Kochi, it said.

Upon arrival, the patient was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for further medical support. The condition of the patient is reported as stable and is kept under observation, the release added.

