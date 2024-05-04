Bihar DyCM Vijay Sinha: PM Modi Prioritizes Contentment ('Santushtikaran'), Not Appeasement ('Tushtikaran') in Politics

Senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Saturday accused the RJD and its alliance partner Congress of indulging in the politics of vote bank and appeasement and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in the politics of 'santushtikaran' (satisfaction) not 'tushtikaran' (appeasement).

Talking to reporters here, Sinha said, ''The NDA under the leadership of Modi Ji chose the path of satisfaction for the people of the nation rather than indulging in appeasement. Our PM believes in the politics of 'santushtikaran' (satisfaction) not 'tushtikaran' (appeasement). He has turned the politics into politics of performance. They (RJD and its alliance partners) target 'Sanatana Dharma' as part of their vote-bank politics.'' The RJD and its alliance partners can't discuss issues like development, good governance and removing corruption, he alleged.

The DyCM made the remark in reply to questions from journalists who sought his views on RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav's, latest comments at a rally in which he accused the saffron party of playing communal card by raising the issue of Sanatana Dharma.

''The RJD and its alliance partners want power. When the country talks about Modi Ki Guarantee, they (opposition) talk about reservation in the name of religion. Those who are symbols of corruption and 'jungle raj' can't talk about good governance. When our PM talks about removing corruption, they try to divert the attention of the electorate by raising issues like caste and religion,'' said the DyCM.

