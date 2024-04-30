BJP Vows to Punish Sandeshkhali Culprits, TMC Accused of Shielding Them: Amit Shah at Memari Rally
PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 30-04-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 13:57 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC wanted to protect Sandeshkhali culprits, BJP will punish them: Amit Shah at poll rally in Memari.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TMC
- Sandeshkhali
- BJP
- Amit Shah
- Memari
- poll rally
- West Bengal
- politics
- voters
- elections
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TMC supports infiltrators, but opposes CAA that gives citizenship to refugees: PM Modi at Balurghat rally in West Bengal.
Despite opposition from TMC, BJP will do everything for development of West Bengal: PM Modi at Balurghat rally.
BJP washing machine clearly at full spin in West Bengal: Cong
TMC has given West Bengal on lease to infiltrators, goons: PM Modi at Balurghat rally.
BJP placing their people in all institutions, says Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka poll rally.