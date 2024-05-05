Shah: Country Has Decided to Elect Modi for Third Term as PM
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-05-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 13:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Today I am telling you the whole country has decided to make Modi ji Prime Minister for the third time: Amit Shah in Andhra Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Intense battle in Kannur as Congress, CPI(M), and BJP vie for dominance
LS polls: BJP's Chandigarh candidate pins hope on 'Modi wave', local roots for 'landslide' win
"Looks like love jihad case, CM trying to protect culprits": Karnataka BJP chief on Hubli murder
As PM Modi seeks third term, Overseas Friends of BJP Germany organise "Chai Pe Charcha with Modi ka Parivaar"
Kerala: BJP's Kasaragod candidate pins hope on Modi government's welfare schemes