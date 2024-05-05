Rahul Gandhi Misrepresents PM Modi's Stance on Reservations at Telangana Rally
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 14:09 IST
PM Narendra Modi is against reservations. He wants to snatch away your reservations: Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Telangana.
