Man falls ill at rally, Mamata stops speech to order medical treatment

PTI | Bishnupur | Updated: 18-05-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 21:04 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered immediate arrangement of medical treatment for a person who fell ill during her speech at an election rally in Bankura district on a hot Saturday afternoon.

While addressing the gathering, the TMC supremo found someone collapsing to the ground in front rows and fainting.

She stopped her speech midway and told party workers: "Sprinkle water on his face, make an ambulance ready to rush him to a nearby hospital." Banerjee waited patiently while he was being attended to.

As the ailing person regained composure and was back on his feet, she directed that he be taken to his residence in an ambulance.

"Such oppressive heat, it is obvious someone could fall sick in such hot and humid conditions. Please ensure he is checked by a doctor," Banerjee asked health department officials and trauma care personnel present there.

Banerjee then resumed her speech.

