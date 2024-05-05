BJP Not to End SC, ST, OBC Reservation as Long as Party Has Even One MP: Amit Shah in Telangana
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 17:10 IST
(Eds: Replaces a word) Will not allow reservations for SC, ST and OBC to end as long as there is even one BJP MP in Parliament: Amit Shah in Telangana.
