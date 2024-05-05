Karnataka HM: Blue corner notice against Prajwal Revanna
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 17:16 IST
Blue corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara.
