PM Modi addresses rally in UP's Dhaurahra: Congress-INDI Alliance Loses Support Among Marginalized Communities
PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 05-05-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 18:16 IST
Be it the poor, SCs, STs or OBCs, they have separated from Congress and INDI alliance, and come to BJP: PM Modi at UP's Dhaurahra rally.
