Delhi Court Charges Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh with Criminal Intimidation
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 18:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court also orders framing of charge for criminal intimidation against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia and others in excise policy case
Delhi Court Dismisses Brij Bhushan Singh's Plea for Further Probe into Sexual Harassment Case
Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in ED summons evasion case
Defamation Case Initiated Against Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi at Delhi Court
Delhi court sentences man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping minor daughter