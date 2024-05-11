Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi to Emulate Indira Gandhi's Leadership Qualities
PTI | Nandurbar | Updated: 11-05-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 12:09 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi should learn bravery, courage and determination from Indira Gandhi: Priyanka Gandhi at rally in Maharashtra's Nandurbar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Make Narendra Modi prime minister for third time to finish terrorism and Naxalism from the country: Amit Shah at rally in Porbandar.
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
If PM Modi can stop wars as claimed by BJP leaders, why can't he eradicate poverty, asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at poll rally in Gujarat.
During the third term of Narendra Modi-led govt, our economy will be brought to third spot in the world: Amit Shah at poll rally in Gujarat.
Lok Sabha Polls: Revised Voting Percentage Stands at 59.63% in Eight Maharashtra Seats