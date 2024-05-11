Amit Shah: Modi to Lead Again as PM, Respond to Pakistani Aggression in Upcoming Rally
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-05-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 12:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Modi will once again become Prime Minister and give a fitting reply to Pakistan: Amit Shah in Telangana rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
