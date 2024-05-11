Congress' Kharge hails Indira, Rajiv Gandhi for sacrifices, unity of India
PTI | Samastipur | Updated: 11-05-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Indira and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for unity of India: Kharge at poll rally in Bihar's Samastipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Unity
- Indira Gandhi
- Rajiv Gandhi
- Samastipur
- Bihar
- Poll Rally
- Kharge
- Congress
- Politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
95 children illegally being taken to Bihar from UP rescued in Ayodhya
If PM Modi can stop wars as claimed by BJP leaders, why can't he eradicate poverty, asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at poll rally in Gujarat.
During the third term of Narendra Modi-led govt, our economy will be brought to third spot in the world: Amit Shah at poll rally in Gujarat.
Tragic Fires in Bihar Claim Seven Lives, Including Three Children
Tragic Road Accident in Bihar: Three Police Officers Lose Lives in Van-Truck Collision