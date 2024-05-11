Kharge Emphasizes Importance of Democracy in India, Citing Rise from Humble Beginnings
Democracy needs to be protected as it made a tea-seller's son PM, a labourer's son leader of opposition party: Kharge in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
