PM Modi Expects Greater Success in Bengal Lok Sabha Polls Than 2019
PTI | Barrackpore | Updated: 12-05-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 12:00 IST
We will get bigger success in this Lok Sabha polls than in 2019 in Bengal: PM Modi at a rally in Barrackpore.
