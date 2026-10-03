Israeli strike kills five, including four women, in Gaza, health officials say

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 15:50 IST
Israeli strike kills five, including four women, in Gaza, health officials say

An Israeli airstrike killed at ​least five Palestinians, including four ‌women, in ​an apartment building in Gaza City early on Saturday, health and civil defense service officials said.

Among the dead were a Christian ‌mother and her daughter, medics said. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The strike destroyed the apartment building and started a fire. "We were asleep and suddenly heard continuous strikes, and heavy ‌explosions, the children woke up startled and started running and screaming," said eyewitness Ahmed Al-Dahdouh.

"We ‌ran out and found that our neighbour's house was struck and there were dismembered martyrs, women, men and children, we started to pull them out, they were scattered under the rubble," he told Reuters. Last year's US-brokered ⁠Gaza ceasefire ​calls for eventual reconstruction ⁠of the territory. But little progress has been made towards implementing a deal to end the conflict that includes ⁠terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops.

"We are Muslims and these are our ​Christian brethren, who are not involved in anything, they are peaceful people, and everybody loves ⁠them, and now we pulled out their bodies, a mother and her daughter," said Dahdouh. Israel, which says Hamas ⁠has ​been rearming and launching attacks in violation of the ceasefire, has stepped up strikes on the group in recent weeks.

Hamas has denied trying to carry out attacks or rebuild ⁠its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace deal. Gaza health officials have said ⁠at least 1,400 ⁠Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since last October's ceasefire. Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over ‌the same ‌period.

TRENDING

1
Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels Growth

Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels ...

Netherlands
2
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

Global
4
Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can AI and Postal Banking Give Canada Post a Future Beyond Its Shrinking Mailbag?

Below Chennai’s Streets, AI Is Learning to Predict the Rise and Fall of Groundwater

Why Eastern Europe’s Carbon Future Depends on Cleaner Energy, Not Economic Uncertainty

More Than Shorter Commute: How Compact Cities Can Help Migrant Workers Find Jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026