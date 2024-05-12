Four Dead, Including Three Minors, in Explosion in Jharkhand on Eve of Lok Sabha Elections
PTI | Palamu | Updated: 12-05-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 21:39 IST
- Country:
- India
3 minors among four killed in blast in Jharkhand's Palamu on the eve of Lok Sabha elections in the state: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Palamu
- Lok Sabha elections
- Blast
- Minors killed
- Police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jharkhand: Two doctors, six others quarantined amid bird flu outbreak in Ranchi
3 of 12 Sitting MLAs from INDIA bloc to Contest Lok Sabha Polls from Jharkhand; BJP Nominates 3
Limited Women Representation: Only 8% Female Candidates in First Two Phases of Lok Sabha Elections
Prime Ministers Modi and Rahul to hold rallies in Jharkhand during the first week of May
18% of 1,352 Women Candidates in Third Phase of Lok Sabha Elections Have Criminal Cases: ADR