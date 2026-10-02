IEA's Birol says oil prices starting to fall after reserve release decision
Oil prices have started to fall after a decision to release 100 million barrels of oil and fuel reserves, International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol said on Friday. "We took a step today on diesel. We held a meeting with world leaders and announced that we would start releasing 100 million barrels of oil again," Birol said. "Prices are starting to fall."
"I hope this will be a beneficial step both for the world and for Turkey," he added. Birol was speaking in Istanbul at a press meeting titled "Financing the Transformation: Turkey on the Road to COP31", hosted by Turkey's Banks Association Chairman Alpaslan Cakar.