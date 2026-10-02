IEA's Birol says oil prices starting to fall after reserve release decision

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 21:42 IST
IEA's Birol says oil prices starting to fall after reserve release decision

Oil ​prices have ​started to fall ‌after a ​decision to release 100 million barrels ‌of oil and fuel reserves, International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol said on Friday. "We ‌took a step today on ‌diesel. We held a meeting with world leaders and announced that we would start ⁠releasing ​100 million ⁠barrels of oil again," Birol said. "Prices are ⁠starting to fall."

"I hope this will be ​a beneficial step both for ⁠the world and for Turkey," he added. Birol was ⁠speaking ​in Istanbul at a press meeting titled "Financing the Transformation: ⁠Turkey on the Road to COP31", hosted ⁠by ⁠Turkey's Banks Association Chairman Alpaslan Cakar.

TRENDING

1
The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Compliance
Blog

The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Complia...

Global
2
Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels Growth

Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels ...

Netherlands
3
Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

Global
4
US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woman in 200 years

US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woma...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Family Law Shapes the Economy: Chile’s Divorce Reform Offers Lessons for Policymakers

From Oil Shale to Wind Power: Estonia’s High-Stakes Plan for Cheaper, Secure Electricity

From Debt Pressure to AfCFTA: Africa Searches for a New Formula to Finance Growth and Jobs

Building Resilience Before Crisis Hits: Asia-Pacific Reimagines the Future of Social Protection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026