Putin Weighs Replacing Defense Minister Shoigu, Reports AP
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 13-05-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 00:08 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin proposes replacing Sergei Shoigu as the country's defence minister, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
