Supreme Court declines plea to disqualify PM Modi from elections over alleged hate speeches
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 14:26 IST
- Country:
- India
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking to bar PM Narendra Modi from elections for allegedly making hate speeches during campaigning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi HC seeks response of police on a plea of IM's co-founder seeking statutory bail in UAPA case
Supreme Court summons ED's response in Hemant Soren's bail plea for money laundering case
BJP candidate's plea against nomination paper cancellation reaches Supreme Court
SC Declines to Entertain Plea Challenging Collegium System for Judicial Appointments
Delhi HC dismisses petition seeking to bar PM Modi from polls over alleged religious appeals