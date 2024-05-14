Amit Shah: Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are key to Mamata Banerjee's election strategy in Bengal
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are Mamata Banerjee's vote bank in Bengal: Amit Shah at Uluberia rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Alleges Mamata Skipped Ram Temple Consecration Due to Vote Bank Concerns
PM Modi alleges TMC opposing CAA to appease vote bank at poll rally in Bengal's Tehatta
Prime Minister Modi Accuses Congress of Using Divisive Tactics to Unite Vote Bank
PM: Congress's Assembly Election Strategy Aims to Divide Society Along Caste Lines and Unite Vote Bank Through Appeasement
Congress wants to change constitution, snatch Dalit and OBC quotas, provide reservation to 'jihadi' vote bank: PM Modi.