Ex-Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Ghulam Wani Expresses Willingness to Participate in Elections upon Lifting of Ban
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Ready to take part in elections if Centre revokes ban: former chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Qadri Wani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Executive Centre Reports 31% Surge in India Revenue, Reaching Rs. 475 Crore in 2023
PIL in Delhi HC seeks directions to Centre to constitute Legal Education Commission
Minister announces EV charging hubs along key routes between urban centres
Smiling King Charles visits cancer centre on his return to public duties
"Will request Centre to refer this case to CBI" says Kumaraswamy on alleged "obscene video" case linked to Revanna Prajwal