If INDIA bloc forms govt, we'll work for country's progress, end 'dictatorship':AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at roadshow in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
If INDIA bloc forms govt, we'll work for country's progress, end 'dictatorship':AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at roadshow in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- INDIA
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Jahangirpuri
Advertisement
ALSO READ
2008 serial blast case: Delhi HC denies bail to 3 Indian Mujahideen operatives, asks to expedite trial
Delhi Police nabs three persons for IPL match betting
Delhi's Kuldeep Yadav registers 2nd highest score by batter at number nine or below in IPL history
PIL in Delhi HC seeks directions to Centre to constitute Legal Education Commission
Delhi: Former BJP MLA receives death threat from 'Khalistani extremist', files complaint