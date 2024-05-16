PM Modi emphasizes housing for the underprivileged, delivering homes to 4 crore families at Bhadohi rally
PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:57 IST
I have not built house for myself, I have made houses for 4 crore poor families: PM Modi at Bhadohi rally.
