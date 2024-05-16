Congress has lost Amethi, will now lose Rae Bareli too: PM Modi in Pratapgarh
PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 16-05-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 16:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress has gone from Amethi, they will go from Rae Bareli too: PM Modi in Pratapgarh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Pride and Courage to Counter Plunderers in Lok Sabha Elections: Uddhav Thackeray
Tragic Incident: Woman Found Deceased by Hanging in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh
President Droupadi Murmu Visits Ayodhya, Receives Warm Welcome from Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel: Rashtrapati Bhavan's Official Twitter Handle Reports
Haryana: Key Candidates File Nominations for Lok Sabha Elections
Haryana: BJP, Congress, and INLD Candidates File Nominations for Lok Sabha Elections