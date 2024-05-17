French police say a man shot and killed outside a synagogue came at officers with a knife and a metal bar, reports AP.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 17-05-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 12:57 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
