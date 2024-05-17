Asia Grapples with Escalating Tensions as Agreements Falter and Rule of Law Erodes: EAM S Jaishankar
In Asia, new tensions have emerged in land and sea as agreements are dishonoured and rule of law disregarded: EAM S Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
