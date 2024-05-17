Kejriwal's House Video Surfaces: Swati Maliwal Accuses 'Political Hitman' of Self-Preservation
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 14:15 IST
This time as well this 'political hitman' is making efforts to save himself: MP Swati Maliwal after video from CM Kejriwal's house surfaces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
