AAP MP Slams 'Assault' Allegations Against Swati Maliwal, Demands Investigation of CCTV Footage
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 14:17 IST
Country:
- India
Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: AAP MP says truth will emerge after CCTV footage of Delhi CM's residence, drawing room is investigated.
