"20 Years of Trust: Sonia Gandhi Celebrates Her Greatest Asset at Rae Bareli Rally"
PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:02 IST
- Country:
- India
You gave me chance to serve you as MP for 20 years, this is biggest asset of my life: Cong leader Sonia Gandhi at rally in Rae Bareli.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
