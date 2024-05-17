"India's Forex Reserves Surge by $2.561 Billion, Topping $644 Billion: RBI Report"
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:23 IST
India's forex reserves jump USD 2.561 billion to USD 644.151 billion for the week ended May 10, says RBI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
