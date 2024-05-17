Guardians of Democracy: Kharge's Bold Pledge at INDIA Alliance Rally
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 22:10 IST
We have vowed to protect the Constitution: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at INDIA alliance rally in Mumbai.
