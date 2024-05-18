"BJP's Mission: Building a Developed India - Yogi Adityanath's Rally in Malegaon"
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP is contesting elections not merely for power but to build a developed India: Yogi Adityanath at rally in Malegaon, Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- elections
- power
- developed India
- Yogi Adityanath
- rally
- Malegaon
- Maharashtra
- contesting
- election
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to Lead Election Campaign in Jharkhand with Rally and Roadshow
Hong Kong stocks gain further in longest rally since Jan 2018
BJP's Tally in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Would be Disastrous: PM Modi at Bengal Rally
PM Modi alleges TMC opposing CAA to appease vote bank at poll rally in Bengal's Tehatta
PM Modi Accuses TMC of Marginalizing Hindus in Bengal at Bardhaman-Durgapur Election Rally