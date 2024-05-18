Cong cheated sugarcane farmers. When we came to power, arrears were Rs 60,000 crore; this year alone, we paid Rs 1.14 lakh crore: PM.
PTI | Ambala | Updated: 18-05-2024
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
