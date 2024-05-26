Kolkata Knight Riders win their third IPL title, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in lopsided summit clash at Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-05-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 22:27 IST
